Telangana police form 12 teams, intensify searches for POCSO accused who killed six people

The Telangana police have formed 12 teams and intensified the search for a POCSO accused, who allegedly killed six people including the victim, her family and his own family, after being granted anticipatory bail in the case.

P Rajkumar (35), a farmer and an accused in a POCSO case, allegedly killed six people-his wife and two children, besides three other members of another family late on Friday night, who had lodged a complaint against him at different locations in Shabad mandal, for harassing their minor daughter.

Based on technical inputs, other clues and details gathered so far, including from his friends and relatives, police are searching for the accused at different places, Future City Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi told PTI.

"Police have formed 12 teams and launched a massive hunt to locate the accused. Our teams are searching for him and we will get (nab) him," he said.

Investigators analysed technical data from his calls, examined the CCTV footage and located the car the accused hired a day before he "committed the murders."

Rajkumar had rented out the car from a transporter by making an online payment from his wife's phone, police said.