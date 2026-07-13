Actor Arya booked for Rs 1.8 crore fraud

The Jubilee Hills police have registered a cheating case against Tamil actor Arya (Jamshed C), the producers of the Tamil film Ananthan Kaadu, and others following a complaint alleging non-payment of dues exceeding Rs 1.8 crore to a Hyderabad-based cine equipment supplier.
According to the complaint filed by Syed Javed Ali, Accounts Head of Taher Cine Tekniq, the company supplied digital cameras, lighting equipment and other production gear for Ananthan Kaadu after receiving assurances from actor Arya, production houses Mini Studio and The Show People, and Arya’s personal assistant Kishor that the rental charges would be cleared.
The complainant stated that an agreement was signed on February 25, 2025, after which the equipment was transported from Hyderabad to Kerala at the company’s expense for the film’s production. The total cost of equipment rental and related services was Rs 2.12 crore, including GST. However, despite the completion of the project, the outstanding amount was allegedly not paid.
The complaint further alleged that the production house later acknowledged pending dues of Rs 1.8 crore, excluding GST, and assured that the payment would be made before the film’s release. Despite repeated reminders, written communications and legal notices, the dues were allegedly not cleared.
The complainant also alleged that the accused obtained an ex parte interim injunction from a court in Ernakulam by withholding material facts, including written acknowledgements of liability. It was further alleged that producer Vinod, Arya and Kishor threatened the supplier’s manager with dire consequences and physical assault when payment was sought. A probe is underway