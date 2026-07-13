Actor Arya booked for Rs 1.8 crore fraud

The Jubilee Hills police have registered a cheating case against Tamil actor Arya (Jamshed C), the producers of the Tamil film Ananthan Kaadu, and others following a complaint alleging non-payment of dues exceeding Rs 1.8 crore to a Hyderabad-based cine equipment supplier.

According to the complaint filed by Syed Javed Ali, Accounts Head of Taher Cine Tekniq, the company supplied digital cameras, lighting equipment and other production gear for Ananthan Kaadu after receiving assurances from actor Arya, production houses Mini Studio and The Show People, and Arya’s personal assistant Kishor that the rental charges would be cleared.

The complainant stated that an agreement was signed on February 25, 2025, after which the equipment was transported from Hyderabad to Kerala at the company’s expense for the film’s production. The total cost of equipment rental and related services was Rs 2.12 crore, including GST. However, despite the completion of the project, the outstanding amount was allegedly not paid.