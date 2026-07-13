CM Revanth should not respond to KTR, Harish’s remarks, says Komatireddy

NALGONDA: Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Sunday stated that it is best for Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy not to respond to the comments made by BRS leaders KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao.

Speaking to the media while participating in various development programmes in the Bhuvanagiri district, the minister mocked the BRS duo, stating that “they are not even of my stature”.

The minister, meanwhile, demanded that BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao “step out of his farmhouse and speak up”. He also advised that the former chief minister and present Leader of Opposition in the Assembly attend the upcoming sessions of the House or stop drawing his salary.

“A Leader of the Opposition is expected to be among the public, but KCR is not to be seen even in his own constituency of Gajwel,” the minister said.

Venkat Reddy also expressed confidence that Revanth Reddy will continue as the chief minister after the next Assembly election as well.

Asserting that the Congress’ victory in 117 Assembly seats is a certainty in the next elections, he called upon ministers and MLAs to set aside their internal differences and work together for the growth of the party and the state.