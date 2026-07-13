Kishan alleges ‘secret ties’ between Revanth, KCR

HYDERABAD: Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has “secret ties” with the family of BRS president and his predecessor K Chandrashekar Rao, because of which the Congress government was not taking any action in the Kaleshwaram scam and other corruption cases.
The Union minister took out a padayatra in Kachiguda and other areas under the Amberpet Assembly constituency.
Speaking on the occasion, Kishan asked the chief minister to explain “what happened to the Congress’ promise of recovering Rs 1 lakh crore from KCR’s family if it is voted to power”.
“Why has no action been taken so far against those involved in irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme and other corruption cases during the previous BRS regime? Doesn’t this government have any investigating agencies or is it deliberately preventing investigations?” he asked.
Advising Revanth Reddy to introspect before criticising BJP MPs and people’s representatives, Kishan announced that the BJP will organise a two-day “Singareni Bharosa Yatra” from Monday to highlight what he termed the failures of the Congress government. He said all BJP MPs, MLAs and MLCs would participate in the programme.
The Union minister also said he has been touring slums across the Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency on Saturdays and Sundays to understand public grievances. He added that government officials too have been participating in these visits.
Referring to his visit to several divisions in Amberpet Assembly constituency, he said residents complained about poor civic infrastructure. He alleged that many roads have been damaged following the onset of the monsoon and that several localities remain in darkness due to non-functional streetlights. Despite repeated complaints to officials, repairs and replacement of streetlights are being delayed, he added.
The Union minister also highlighted the drinking water shortage, stating that even during the rainy season, many households, particularly in interior colonies and slums, are not receiving adequate water supply. He urged the GHMC and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board officials to address the issue immediately.
Kishan also questioned the implementation of the Congress government’s election promises, claiming that people are now asking when commitments such as Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance for women, Rs 4,000 unemployment allowance for youth, scooters for young women and one tula of gold for brides at the time of marriage would be fulfilled.