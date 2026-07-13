Kishan alleges ‘secret ties’ between Revanth, KCR

HYDERABAD: Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has “secret ties” with the family of BRS president and his predecessor K Chandrashekar Rao, because of which the Congress government was not taking any action in the Kaleshwaram scam and other corruption cases.

The Union minister took out a padayatra in Kachiguda and other areas under the Amberpet Assembly constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, Kishan asked the chief minister to explain “what happened to the Congress’ promise of recovering Rs 1 lakh crore from KCR’s family if it is voted to power”.

“Why has no action been taken so far against those involved in irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme and other corruption cases during the previous BRS regime? Doesn’t this government have any investigating agencies or is it deliberately preventing investigations?” he asked.

Advising Revanth Reddy to introspect before criticising BJP MPs and people’s representatives, Kishan announced that the BJP will organise a two-day “Singareni Bharosa Yatra” from Monday to highlight what he termed the failures of the Congress government. He said all BJP MPs, MLAs and MLCs would participate in the programme.