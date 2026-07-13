Lite byte| A seat too far?

The chief minister’s recent comments on the possibility of delimitation have set off intense discussions within the Congress, particularly among senior leaders and ministers. According to sources, many believe the increase in Assembly and Lok Sabha seats could prompt the party high command to shift several senior leaders to Parliament in the next elections, making way for younger faces in the Assembly. The prospect has reportedly left many senior leaders closely watching Revanth’s political moves while weighing their options at the AICC level. Adding to their anxiety is the possibility that some of their current Assembly constituencies could be converted into reserved segments after delimitation.

A ‘dangerous’ recipe

Revanth Reddy’s remark that “Arutla School put me in danger” initially sounded serious enough to make reporters pause. But the CM quickly revealed that the “danger” had nothing to do with politics. Instead, it stemmed from his now-viral puri-making video. Revanth recalled that during his visit to Arutla Public School, he had joined the cooks in preparing puris for students, with the event being telecast live. After watching it on television, his three-year-old grandson reportedly insisted that he would eat only if his grandfather made puris for him too, leaving the CM with no option but to head to the kitchen.