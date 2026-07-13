No difference between CM Revanth and psycho Rajkumar, alleges BRS leader Harish

HYDERABAD: BRS leader T Harish Rao on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had a “disturbed mindset” and was hence using “abusive language” against Opposition leaders.

Speaking to reporters here, the former irrigation minister accused the chief minister of neglecting the irrigation sector while using inflammatory language against the Opposition.

“After hearing what Revanth Reddy said on Saturday, I do not see any difference between him and Rajkumar, a psychopath accused in a POCSO case who killed six people in Shabad,” he said.

“When we spoke about water, Revanth Reddy spoke about blood. We are ready to give our blood if he needs it. If our blood is what is preventing him from providing water to farmers, we are prepared to shed it. Criticism is common in politics. But for a person holding the office of chief minister to speak about spilling the Opposition’s blood on crops and beating Opposition leaders with a belt is highly disgusting,” he said.

“Revanth’s remarks exposed what we believe is his bloodthirsty nature. Although he spoke at Bodhi Pavilion, his speech appeared to encourage violence. He said that Hitler was his role model and used murderous language reminiscent of Hitler,” he added.

The BRS leader told the chief minister: “I am prepared to face arrest or any action if that satisfies the chief minister. But do not sacrifice Telangana farmers to satisfy your political ego. Turn on the pumps of Kannepalli and Devadula immediately and protect the standing crops. Take all the credit if you wish but save the farmers.”