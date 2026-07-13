Oh, toodles! Mickey Mouse leads Telangana's voter awareness drive

ADILABAD: Mickey Mouse has landed a new assignment in rural Telangana, and this time, it has nothing to do with cartoons. The job: getting voters to fill out their SIR forms.

Across villages in the erstwhile Adilabad district, sarpanches and officials are getting creative to ensure forms reach BLOs before July 24.

At Medaripet gram panchayat in Dhandepalli mandal of Mancherial district, people dressed as popular cartoon characters, including Mickey Mouse and Motu Patlu, accompany the sarpanch and officials on door-to-door rounds, urging villagers to complete and submit their forms. Unsurprisingly, the colourful campaign has caught the attention of residents.