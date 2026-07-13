Rainfall stays shy as winds gather speed in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain or drizzle at isolated places across Telangana over the next three days and issued an advisory for strong surface winds in several parts of the state.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, widespread rainfall is unlikely, though gusty winds could affect outdoor activities in several districts.

North and northeast Telangana are likely to experience surface winds of 40 to 50 kmph, particularly during the afternoon and evening. In central and south Telangana, including Hyderabad and surrounding areas, wind speeds are expected to range between 30 and 40 kmph. The IMD advised residents to remain cautious while travelling, as strong winds could bring down weak tree branches, temporary structures and hoardings.

The weather conditions are influenced by the monsoon trough at mean sea level, extending from Sri Ganganagar through Hissar, Meerut, Shahjahanpur, Gorakhpur and Muzaffarpur before stretching eastwards towards south Assam.

While rainfall activity is expected to remain subdued, isolated showers and gusty winds may bring brief spells of cooler weather to parts of Telangana.