Restriction on paddy cultivation, focus on alternative crops: Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao

HYDERABAD: In view of the prevailing El Nino conditions, the state government will be launching a three-phased contingency plan, the first of which will be implemented from July 15.

Under these contingency plans, which were prepared in consultation with agricultural scientists, IMD officials and district collectors, paddy cultivation will be restricted, and the government will be encouraging farmers to take up alternative crops. The Agriculture department has devised the three-phase, district-specific contingency plan based on rainfall scenarios expected on July 15, July 30 and August 15.

According to officials, the strategy has been chalked out with an objective to encourage alternative crops in about 50 lakh acres if rainfall remains deficient.

During the previous Kharif season, crops were cultivated in about 1.4 crore acres, including paddy in close to 70 lakh acres. This season, crops have already been sown in around 60 lakh acres. However, if El Nino conditions persist, paddy cultivation is expected to be limited to 30 to 40 lakh acres, prompting the government to promote alternative crops, the officials said.

The government is also closely monitoring rainfall across all 33 districts. As of July 10, rainfall was normal in 13 districts, while 20 districts recorded a deficit. District collectors, agriculture officials and scientists are jointly reviewing the situation in deficit districts and implementing corrective measures wherever necessary, the officials added.