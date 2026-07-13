Rs 3.5 crore Ferrari Roma crashes into apartment gate in Film Nagar in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A Ferrari Roma, worth over Rs 3.5 crore, crashed into the gate of an apartment complex under the Film Nagar police station limits in the early hours of Sunday. The occupants of the luxury sports car allegedly fled the scene, abandoning the damaged vehicle before the police arrived.

The incident occurred between 4.30 am and 5 am. Police suspect the driver lost control of the car after allegedly mistaking the accelerator for the brake, causing the Ferrari to ram into the apartment gate. No injuries or fatalities were reported, though the gate sustained damage.

The Ferrari Roma has an ex-showroom starting price of around Rs 3.5 crore for the standard coupe, while higher-end variants, including the convertible, are priced between approximately Rs 4.5 crore and Rs 6.5 crore.

Police said no formal complaint was lodged by the apartment management or owner, and no case has been registered so far.