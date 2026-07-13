Talent opens doors, character keeps them open: DCP Rakshita Krishnamurthy

HYDERABAD: In an era where academic scores often overshadow values, Secunderabad Deputy Commissioner of Police Rakshita Krishnamurthy on Sunday called for greater focus on character-building, compassion and self-discipline to shape children into responsible citizens.
She was speaking after inaugurating Shraddha VBK 2026-27, a seven-month personality development programme for students of Classes IV to X, at Ramakrishna Math.
Organised by Vivekananda Bal Vikas Kendra of Ramakrishna Math, Hyderabad, the camp will be held every Sunday until early next year. It includes yoga, physical activities, value education, storytelling, group discussions, leadership sessions, cultural programmes and service-oriented activities inspired by Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Holy Mother Sarada Devi and Swami Vivekananda.
Describing it as a comprehensive personality development initiative, Rakshita said personality development was not merely about appearance or communication skills, but nurturing courage, empathy and the confidence to do what is right.
“We provide children with the best education and every material comfort, but somewhere we are falling short in teaching compassion, values and empathy,” she said.
Pointing to changing family structures and growing digital distractions, Rakshita urged children to participate wholeheartedly, learn new skills and step out of their comfort zones.
Presiding over the function, Ramakrishna Math Adhyaksha Swami Bodhamayananda said the 2026–27 batch marked the silver jubilee edition of the Shraddha camp, aimed at moulding children into disciplined, value-based individuals.
Drawing from Swami Vivekananda’s teachings, he highlighted eight pillars of personality development: self-confidence, self-reliance, self-knowledge, self-discipline, self-initiative, self-esteem, self-sacrifice and self-resolution.