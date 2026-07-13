Talent opens doors, character keeps them open: DCP Rakshita Krishnamurthy

HYDERABAD: In an era where academic scores often overshadow values, Secunderabad Deputy Commissioner of Police Rakshita Krishnamurthy on Sunday called for greater focus on character-building, compassion and self-discipline to shape children into responsible citizens.

She was speaking after inaugurating Shraddha VBK 2026-27, a seven-month personality development programme for students of Classes IV to X, at Ramakrishna Math.

Organised by Vivekananda Bal Vikas Kendra of Ramakrishna Math, Hyderabad, the camp will be held every Sunday until early next year. It includes yoga, physical activities, value education, storytelling, group discussions, leadership sessions, cultural programmes and service-oriented activities inspired by Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Holy Mother Sarada Devi and Swami Vivekananda.

Describing it as a comprehensive personality development initiative, Rakshita said personality development was not merely about appearance or communication skills, but nurturing courage, empathy and the confidence to do what is right.