Telangana ACB ups anti-graft drive, matches 2025 cases in six months

HYDERABAD: From triplex villas and luxury cars to stacks of cash, kilos of gold and sprawling landholdings, the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau’s (ACB) raids this year have exposed the lavish lifestyles of several public servants allegedly living far beyond their known sources of income. Barely six months into 2026, the bureau has nearly matched the number of disproportionate assets (DA) cases it registered during the whole of last year.
The ACB registered 15 DA cases and 157 trap cases in 2025. As of July 10 this year, it had already booked 14 DA cases and 86 trap cases. Searches in the DA cases yielded cash, gold ornaments, luxury vehicles, bank deposits and documents relating to extensive movable and immovable properties.
Based on preliminary estimates, the accused officials amassed assets worth more than Rs 83 crore disproportionate to their known sources of income. Investigators, however, believe the current market value of the seized properties could exceed Rs 1,000 crore, as many land parcels and buildings were acquired years ago and have appreciated significantly. In comparison, the ACB detected assets worth Rs 96.13 crore in DA cases during the whole of 2025.
The 14 DA cases registered this year span several departments and those booked include senior police officers, engineers, deputy collectors, tahsildars, sub-registrars and excise officials, indicating that the crackdown has reached senior administrative ranks.
Among the biggest cases are those against Roads & Buildings Engineer-in-Chief Mohan Naik Jarupla, with alleged disproportionate assets worth Rs 17.94 crore, and Survey and Land Records Deputy Director S Narahari, with Rs 17 crore. Other prominent cases involve Joint Sub-Registrar K Madhusudhan Reddy (Rs 7.8 crore), Additional Collector A Venkat Reddy (Rs 7.7 crore), Deputy Collector Vamsi Mohan (Rs 6.22 crore), Additional SP N Bhujanga Rao (Rs 5.92 crore) and HMWSSB General Manager S Ananta Laxmi Kumar (Rs 5.88 crore). The asset trail is expected to grow further.
over 80 trap cases till now as ACB keeps heat on bribery
The ACB is yet to complete the valuation of movable and immovable properties allegedly linked to DSP Bheem Reddy, one of the latest officials booked this year. Officials believe the total value of assets detected in the current DA cases will rise once the assessment is completed.
Alongside DA investigations, the bureau has continued trap operations against officials allegedly demanding bribes. Between January 1 and July 10, it registered 86 trap cases, indicating that its action against routine bribery has continued alongside investigations into the alleged accumulation of disproportionate wealth.