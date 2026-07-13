Telangana ACB ups anti-graft drive, matches 2025 cases in six months

HYDERABAD: From triplex villas and luxury cars to stacks of cash, kilos of gold and sprawling landholdings, the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau’s (ACB) raids this year have exposed the lavish lifestyles of several public servants allegedly living far beyond their known sources of income. Barely six months into 2026, the bureau has nearly matched the number of disproportionate assets (DA) cases it registered during the whole of last year.

The ACB registered 15 DA cases and 157 trap cases in 2025. As of July 10 this year, it had already booked 14 DA cases and 86 trap cases. Searches in the DA cases yielded cash, gold ornaments, luxury vehicles, bank deposits and documents relating to extensive movable and immovable properties.

Based on preliminary estimates, the accused officials amassed assets worth more than Rs 83 crore disproportionate to their known sources of income. Investigators, however, believe the current market value of the seized properties could exceed Rs 1,000 crore, as many land parcels and buildings were acquired years ago and have appreciated significantly. In comparison, the ACB detected assets worth Rs 96.13 crore in DA cases during the whole of 2025.