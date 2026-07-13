Telangana duo uses SIR verification ruse to steal gold

NALGONDA: It began with a knock on the door and a request for a photograph. Within minutes, a three-tula gold chain was gone.

A theft at Bibinagar mandal headquarters in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Sunday has left residents concerned after two unidentified youths allegedly tricked an elderly woman, S Andalu, under the guise of ‘SIR forms verification’.

The accused approached Andalu at her residence and told her they needed to take her photograph as part of the verification process. But there was, they claimed, one problem: the photograph would not turn out well with a gold chain around her neck.

Believing them, Andalu removed her three-tola gold chain. The accused then distracted her and fled with the jewellery within moments. Realising she had been scammed, Andalu approached the authorities for help.

Bibinagar police registered a case and further investigation is on.