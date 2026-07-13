TRS urges EC to ensure fair process in registering party

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) has submitted its response to the Election Commission of India in a notice issued to it over the registration of the party’s name, stating that it has acted in compliance with the directions issued by the Delhi High Court on July 7, 2026.

In its response, the party raised several procedural and legal concerns, urging the ECI to ensure a fair, transparent and legally sound process before taking any decision on the party’s registration.

The party stated that after the ECI’s communication dated April 28, 2026, approving the name Telangana Rakshana Sena, it had rapidly built its organisational network across nearly 105 Assembly constituencies. The party also said it had already gained significant public recognition through extensive grassroots outreach and administrative activities, and forcing a change of name at this stage would cause serious prejudice and disrupt its organisational work.