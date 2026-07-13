TRS urges EC to ensure fair process in registering party

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) has submitted its response to the Election Commission of India in a notice issued to it over the registration of the party’s name, stating that it has acted in compliance with the directions issued by the Delhi High Court on July 7, 2026.
In its response, the party raised several procedural and legal concerns, urging the ECI to ensure a fair, transparent and legally sound process before taking any decision on the party’s registration.
The party stated that after the ECI’s communication dated April 28, 2026, approving the name Telangana Rakshana Sena, it had rapidly built its organisational network across nearly 105 Assembly constituencies. The party also said it had already gained significant public recognition through extensive grassroots outreach and administrative activities, and forcing a change of name at this stage would cause serious prejudice and disrupt its organisational work.
Referring to the ECI’s communication dated June 23, 2026, the party said it mentioned nearly 1,000 objections against the proposed name. However, copies of those objections have not been provided to the party, depriving it of the opportunity to examine their authenticity and submit an effective response.
The party argued that the number of objections alone cannot be the basis for rejecting a party name. It urged the Commission to examine the authenticity, uniqueness and legal merit of each objection to determine whether they are genuine or politically motivated and repetitive.
The TRS further maintained that no political party with the same name currently exists in the ECI’s records.