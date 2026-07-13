Vietnam boat mishap eyewitness recalls horror, flags tourist safety GAPS

HYDERABAD: Sixteen Indian survivors of the tragic speedboat capsize near Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island arrived safely at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad on Sunday, a day after the accident claimed the lives of 15 Indian tourists, including three from Andhra Pradesh. The tragedy has sparked serious concerns over tourist safety, emergency preparedness and the adequacy of rescue and medical response at one of Vietnam’s most popular island destinations.

According to Vietnamese authorities, the accident occurred on Saturday afternoon when a tourist speedboat overturned about 400 metres from the shore while travelling from May Rut Ngoai Islet to An Thoi International Port. The vessel was carrying 32 Indian tourists, three crew members and one Vietnamese tour guide when it encountered strong winds and high waves around 1 pm. Rescue teams launched an immediate operation and by around 3.30 pm, had accounted for all 36 people onboard. While 21 survived, 15 Indian tourists died at a hospital.

Among those who witnessed the accident was Govind, a tourist from Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh, who shared the horrifying sequence of events with TNIE. He said: “Our group had departed at around 10.30 am and travelled to Hon May Rut Ngoai island, close to the tourist destination of Phu Quoc, in three separate boats. After completing sightseeing and other activities, the first boat left the island around 12.45 pm, while his group was preparing to board the second vessel. “Just about 400 metres away from May Rut Ngoai island, we suddenly saw the first boat sinking. We immediately alerted the rescue teams,” he recalled.