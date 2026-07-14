Centre should support SC development initiatives: CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said that his government has initiated a slew of measures to eliminate caste discrimination among students.

Chairperson of National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), Kishore Makwana called on the chief minister at Praja Bhavan. During the meeting, Revanth briefed the Commission chairperson about the opportunities provided for the socio-economic and political empowerment of the SC communities.

Implementation of SC categorisation was also discussed during the meeting.

The chief minister noted that the Union government should take initiatives to provide necessary support and cooperation for the development of SCs.

Revanth also informed Makwana that as part of the government’s plan to enhance the education system, construction of Young India Integrated Residential Schools is being taken up in over 25 acres in every Assembly constituency.