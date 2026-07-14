El Nino: Scientists suggest drought-proof crop strategy in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Stating that the government was fully prepared to tackle challenges arising from El Nino conditions during the 2026 Kharif season, Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao on Monday directed officials to be ready to implement the first phase of the state’s three-stage contingency action plan to minimise losses to farmers.

Reviewing preparedness at ICRISAT, the minister met scientists and officials from the India Meteorological Department, Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University, Indian Institute of Oilseeds Research, Indian Institute of Millets Research, Central Research Institute for Dryland Agriculture, and senior officials from the Agriculture and allied departments.

The minister directed district collectors and agriculture officials to ensure that scientific recommendations reach farmers and are implemented effectively. He also asked officials to continuously monitor the field situation and implement the Dynamic District Specific Response (DSR) strategy across the state.

The strategy includes real-time rainfall monitoring, weather-based advisories, soil moisture assessment, crop growth monitoring, climate risk analysis, alternate crop planning, in-situ moisture conservation and crop diversification. He also instructed the IMD, Irrigation, Groundwater, Power, Agriculture and Horticulture departments to jointly issue weekly agro-weather bulletins for every mandal until the end of August.

During the discussions, scientists presented crop-specific advisories, drought-resilient crop varieties and management practices to reduce the impact of delayed monsoon and prolonged dry spells.

They advised farmers to begin sowing only after adequate soil moisture was available and recommended Broad Bed and Furrow or Ridge and Furrow methods to improve water retention. Fertiliser application should be deferred until sufficient moisture is available, while regular intercultural operations should be carried out to conserve soil moisture.