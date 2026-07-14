India’s space goals need new Gen of trained talent: Shubhanshu Shukla

HYDERABAD: India’s Axiom-4 astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla on Monday said microgravity research and specialised space education will play a decisive role in shaping India’s future space goals.

He also revealed that the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) is exploring the launch of an undergraduate programme focused on the space sector.

Speaking at IIT Hyderabad’s Extra Mural Lectures (EML) series, Shukla welcomed the proposed undergraduate programme, saying India’s expanding space goals require a new generation of trained professionals. “Given the ambitions India has, there is a need to do this,” he said, adding that faculty members were enthusiastic about the idea.

Shukla said one of his key responsibilities aboard the ISS was to conduct seven Indian scientific experiments. These included research on myogenesis to better understand muscle loss in microgravity, as well as studies on microalgae growth as a potential sustainable source of food and oxygen for future long-duration space missions.

Explaining the challenges of conducting research in orbit, Shukla said even simple tasks can become complex in microgravity. While photographing algae samples daily was straightforward, analysing them required innovation because air bubbles inside syringes do not rise in space. To overcome the problem, he spun the syringes to create centrifugal force and separate the bubbles, a solution developed by astronauts in orbit.

Recalling his time aboard the ISS, Shukla described the absence of gravity as the most defining experience. “It is not just the absence of noise; it is the absence of struggle. For the first time, you are not supported by anything, you are always floating,” he said.