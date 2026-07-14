PIL challenges Telangana Legislative Council composition under AP Reorganisation Act

HYDERABAD: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has challenged the constitutional validity of Section 23 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, contending that it was inconsistent with Article 171(3) of the Constitution and has resulted in an incorrect composition of the Telangana Legislative Council.

The PIL, filed by Syed Iftequar Hussaini and represented by advocate Barkat Ali Khan, contends that the provision effectively shifted two seats from the Governor’s nomination category to the Local Authorities and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) constituencies, altering the constitutionally prescribed structure of the Council.

The petitioner argued that the provision violates Articles 14, 171(3)(a) and 171(3)(d) of the Constitution and departs from the proportional formula governing the composition of Legislative Councils. It was further contended that reducing the Governor’s nomination quota undermines the constitutional objective of providing representation to persons with special knowledge or practical experience.

When the matter came up before a bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin on Monday, the court issued notices to the Union and other respondents and posted the matter for further hearing next week.