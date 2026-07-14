Rs 54K crore uncleared dues pushed SCCL into crisis: Union Minister Kishan

KHAMMAM: Accusing the Telangana power utilities of failing to clear payments for coal supplied by the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), Union Coal and Mines Minister Kishan Reddy on Monday claimed that the outstanding dues have pushed the company into a huge financial crisis.

During his interaction with the Singareni workers at PKOC-2 mine in Manuguru, the Union minister highlighted the financial challenges the state-owned coal company is currently facing.

“Outstanding dues related to coal supply and power generation have crossed Rs 54,000 crore. This is placing a severe financial burden on the company,” he said.

According to him, the prolonged delay in payments has affected the company’s ability to pay salaries, purchase new machinery, modernise mining operations and invest in expansion.

Kishan wondered why the state government was making payments to contractors and funding other schemes while pending dues to Singareni remained unpaid. He urged the Telangana government to clear the outstanding amount at the earliest.

Recalling his long association with Singareni, the Union minister said that he had consistently raised issues concerning the company’s welfare, both as a legislator and later as a Union minister. He said he had repeatedly taken up matters relating to Singareni’s future, expansion plans, and allocation of new coal blocks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.