Telangana CM urges MPs to prioritise TG’s interests

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday urged MPs from Telangana to rise above political differences and work collectively for the state’s larger interests.

The chief minister asked the MPs to focus on obtaining pending approvals from the Union government for irrigation projects, transport infrastructure and other key development initiatives.

Addressing a meeting of MPs, which was also attended by the BJP’s Eatala Rajendar and Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, held at Praja Bhavan ahead of the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, the chief minister stressed the growing importance of Hyderabad.

The city deserves an Indian Institute of Management (IIM), he said, while asking the MPs to meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to seek approval for establishing the premier institution.

The chief minister also briefed MPs on the status of Hyderabad Metro Phase-I takeover and Metro Phase-II expansion. He said the Centre had agreed to appoint SBICAPS as the consultant for the project and requested MPs to ensure the process moves forward quickly. He specifically appealed to the BJP MPs to pursue the matter with the Union government.

Land acquisition for RRR

On the Regional Ring Road (RRR), Revanth said that 95 per cent of land acquisition for the northern stretch has been completed, urging the MPs to secure the Union Cabinet’s approval for commencing works on the northern section and for land acquisition for the southern stretch.

The chief minister also said that the first phase of the Musi river rejuvenation project has reached the tenders stage and it requires an approval letter from the Centre under the Urban Challenge Fund. He asked MPs to take up the issue with Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.