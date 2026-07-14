Telangana CM urges MPs to prioritise TG’s interests

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday urged MPs from Telangana to rise above political differences and work collectively for the state’s larger interests.
The chief minister asked the MPs to focus on obtaining pending approvals from the Union government for irrigation projects, transport infrastructure and other key development initiatives.
Addressing a meeting of MPs, which was also attended by the BJP’s Eatala Rajendar and Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, held at Praja Bhavan ahead of the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, the chief minister stressed the growing importance of Hyderabad.
The city deserves an Indian Institute of Management (IIM), he said, while asking the MPs to meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to seek approval for establishing the premier institution.
The chief minister also briefed MPs on the status of Hyderabad Metro Phase-I takeover and Metro Phase-II expansion. He said the Centre had agreed to appoint SBICAPS as the consultant for the project and requested MPs to ensure the process moves forward quickly. He specifically appealed to the BJP MPs to pursue the matter with the Union government.
Land acquisition for RRR
On the Regional Ring Road (RRR), Revanth said that 95 per cent of land acquisition for the northern stretch has been completed, urging the MPs to secure the Union Cabinet’s approval for commencing works on the northern section and for land acquisition for the southern stretch.
The chief minister also said that the first phase of the Musi river rejuvenation project has reached the tenders stage and it requires an approval letter from the Centre under the Urban Challenge Fund. He asked MPs to take up the issue with Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
On river-linking projects, Revanth said that the Centre had agreed to persuade Chhattisgarh to facilitate diversion of Godavari waters to Nagarjunasagar. “Chhattisgarh has an allocation of 300 tmc in the Godavari but does not fully utilise it. Even after its future requirements, around 143 tmc would remain surplus, of which Telangana could potentially receive 43 tmc,” he said. He also referred to the proposed Godavari-Cauvery river-linking project and asked the MPs to ensure Telangana’s interests are protected, noting that while the water belongs to Chhattisgarh, funding would come from the Centre.
NOCs for projects started during undivided AP era Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said Andhra Pradesh’s No Objection Certificates (NOCs) are required for projects initiated during the undivided Andhra Pradesh era. He said the issue had been discussed with Union Minister CR Patil and the AP chief minister. He added that obtaining the NOCs would remove key hurdles in executing those projects. The chief minister also proposed a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding construction of the Tummidihatti project at the 150–151 feet level.
The chief minister said alignments for proposed bullet train corridors connecting Shamshabad Airport with Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai have been finalised. He also informed MPs that land acquisition has been completed for the proposed Adilabad Defence Airport and Warangal Airport. He urged MPs to pursue establishment of Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facilities and air cargo hubs at these airports.
IAS officer Advait to coordinate with MPs in Delhi
Reiterating that the state government is cooperating with the Centre solely in Telangana’s interest, Revanth Reddy said that IAS officer Advait Kumar Singh has been appointed at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi to coordinate with MPs. He said MPs from all parties could obtain any required information from the coordination office and directed officials to provide information promptly without political discrimination. He also asked MP Mallu Ravi, the MPs’ convener, to ensure coordination among parliamentarians across party lines.
MPs & their suggestions
During the interaction, MP Mallu Ravi sought an update on the revival of the closed oil mill near Gadwal, to which officials replied that restoration would be completed within seven to eight months
MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy suggested such coordination meetings be held well before Parliament sessions to enable MPs to prepare questions
BJP MP Eatala Rajendar raised concerns over inadequate rice milling capacity and storage infrastructure in Telangana and also stressed the need to ensure proper protocol
MP Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy suggested sharing details of pending issues related to the Parliamentary Standing Committees and Consultative Committees in which MPs serve
BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy called for appointment of an expert committee to examine the design aspects of the Kaleshwaram and Palamuru-Rangareddy irrigation projects