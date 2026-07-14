Telangana HC orders probe against SHO for delay in executing NBW

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed higher police authorities to conduct an inquiry into the delay in executing a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) issued by a trial court and seek an explanation from the Station House Officer (SHO) of Mangalhat police station.

Justice T Madhavi Devi passed the order in a writ petition filed by Dalwale Dhananjay Singh, who alleged that the police failed for a considerable period to execute an NBW issued against an accused in a cheque bounce case.

The court noted that the warrant was executed only after the petition was filed and observed that had the police discharged their statutory duty promptly, the petitioner would not have been compelled to approach the high court.