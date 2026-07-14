TPCC president Mahesh orders probe into YC chief’s ‘anti-BC’ remarks

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Monday directed Rangareddy District Congress Committee (DCC) president Challa Narasimha Reddy to conduct a detailed inquiry into the alleged attack on the residence of state Youth Congress president Shiv Charan Reddy following his reported objectionable remarks against BC organisations and leaders, and submit a report.

Mahesh is learnt to have taken serious note of both Shiv Charan’s reported remarks and the subsequent attack on his residence.

The controversy erupted after an alleged offensive audio clip of Shiv Charan went viral on social media. In the purported phone conversation, he was reportedly heard expressing anger over the absence of his and his father’s photographs on a flex banner displayed during the oath-taking ceremony of Eshwaramma Yadav as a member of the newly constituted Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple Trust Board.

Following the viral audio clip, tensions escalated, with supporters of Eshwaramma Yadav allegedly staging a protest and attacking Shiv Charan’s residence.