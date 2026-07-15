ACB traps Telangana engineer taking Rs 2 lakh bribe, seizes Rs 32 lakh from his house.

PEDDAPALLI: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday caught Kallepalli Satish Kumar, assistant engineer at the Peddapalli Municipal Office, while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a contractor.

During subsequent searches at the engineer’s residence, ACB officials also seized Rs 32 lakh in unaccounted cash.

According to ACB officials, the accused officer demanded the bribe to process and forward the final bill related to the development of the Hindu graveyard at Tenuguwada in Peddapalli town under Package-9.

The contractor had applied to the Telangana Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TUFIDC), Hyderabad, for the release of the final bill amounting to Rs 12,28,748. The assistant engineer allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh to complete the official process and facilitate the bill’s clearance.

Acting on a complaint, ACB officials laid a trap and caught Satish Kumar red-handed while accepting the bribe.

The tainted amount of Rs 2 lakh was recovered from his possession.

Officials said the accused had abused his official position by performing his duties improperly and dishonestly to obtain an undue financial advantage.

The accused was arrested and later produced before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases in Karimnagar. Further investigation is underway. The ACB did not disclose the identity of the complainant, citing security reasons.