ACB unearths a gold mine during raids on Hyderabad Development Authority chief engineer

HYDERABAD: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Tuesday raided 11 locations linked to Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority chief engineer B Ravinder in a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

The ACB searched his residence in Nanakramguda and 10 other locations linked to his relatives, associates and benamidars after registering a case under Sections 13(1)(b) read with 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018.

During the searches, the ACB unearthed assets with an official value of about Rs 9.24 crore, while estimating the market value of the immovable properties at Rs 50 crore to Rs 100 crore.

The assets include five open plots worth Rs 38.89 lakh at Kondakal, Kistapur and Pasamala; four residential flats valued at Rs 2.07 crore in Narsingi and Nanakramguda; four acres of agricultural land worth Rs 6 lakh at Gudur village in Kothur mandal and Shamshabad; a semi-finished villa valued at Rs 1.33 crore at Srivari Meadows in Mokila village, Shankarpally mandal; and a G+4 residential building worth Rs 3 crore at Masjid Banda in Kondapur.