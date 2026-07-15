BJP will come to power in Telangana, resolve issues of SCCL workers: Union Minister Kishan

BHUPALPALLY: Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy has expressed confidence that the BJP will come to power in the next Assembly elections in Telangana and resolve all the issues being faced by workers of Singareni Collieries Company Limited.

While the previous BRS regime neglected and cheated Singareni workers with false promises, the present Congress government is weakening SCCL through mismanagement of funds and diversion of resources, he said.

As part of ‘Singareni Bharosa Yatra’, Kishan, along with state BJP president N Ramchander Rao and party Nirmal MLA Aleti Maheshwar Reddy, visited the Kakatiya Khani (KTK)-8 Mine and Tadicherla-2 Coal Block in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Tuesday and interacted with workers and their families.

Addressing a gathering in Bhupalpally, the Union minister said that never in the history of SCCL had its workers experienced such dissatisfaction with the management. He alleged that the Congress government was treating Singareni as its “pocket institution.” Assuring the workers of better days ahead, Kishan said that if the BJP formed the government in Telangana, it would further strengthen SCCL and ensure greater security and welfare for its employees and their families, so that they would not have to face such problems in the future.

Kishan alleged that the Union government had handed over the Tadicherla-II coal block to the BRS government for the benefit of the state and Singareni workers. However, he claimed that the then chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had sold the coal block to a private entity.