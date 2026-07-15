Indiramma insurance scheme launch in November: Telangana Dy CM Bhatti

ALAMPUR: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday announced that the Rs 5 lakh Indiramma insurance scheme would be launched in November, marking former prime minister Indira Gandhi’s birth anniversary.

Alleging that the previous BRS government “looted” the state and pushed it into a Rs 8.21 lakh crore debt trap, he said that when they handed over the state earlier, it was financially strong with a surplus Budget, but due to a decade of misgovernance, corruption and poor decisions by the previous rulers, the state was reduced to a debt-ridden state.

Addressing a public meeting at Julekal village in Vaddepalli mandal of Alampur constituency, Vikramarka said that the Congress government cleared Rs 2.08 lakh crore debts in the last two-and-a-half years.

He expressed concern that the current Congress government was burdened with heavy financial liabilities due to loans taken by the BRS government. “After raising Rs 8.21 lakh crore in loans, what did the BRS government do with that money? They looted the state and did nothing for the people. Even in this financial crisis, we are carefully managing every rupee, repaying old debts while successfully implementing welfare schemes,” he said.

The deputy CM said that despite the debt burden, the government continues to implement existing schemes like Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi, while also introducing several transformative programmes.

Vikramarka, meanwhile, promised to establish a separate junior college for girls in the area.