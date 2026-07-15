Internal rift in Telangana Congress deepens; leaders turn to Meenakshi Natarajan for solutions

HYDERABAD: A series of internal conflicts that erupted within the ruling Congress have finally led to a host of leaders approaching AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan either to lodge complaints against their “rivals” or to find solutions to problems they have been facing in their respective districts or constituencies.

On Tuesday, different groups of Congress leaders, including MLAs and MPs, met Natarajan at the MLA quarters in Hyderguda to pour out their grievances. Among those who met Natarajan were Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, MPs Chamala Kiran Reddy, Renuka Chowdhury, R Raghurama Reddy, Kadiyam Kavya, former MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud, MLAs Aadi Srinivas, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar and Youth Congress state president J Shiva Charan Reddy.

In the first of a series of meetings, Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, who has been at loggerheads with MLA Kadiyam Srihari, complained to Natarajan against the legislator from Station Ghanpur.

Natarajan is learnt to have advised the minister to maintain restraint and not to attach importance to minor issues. She reportedly urged Surekha to avoid “escalating differences” within the party.

Surekha reportedly told the AICC in-charge that she would not remain silent when attempts are being made to hurt her self-respect. She also stated that while she was focusing on her responsibilities, she was being unnecessarily dragged into controversies and forced to respond.

It is learnt that the AICC in-charge enquired about the issue with Warangal MP Kadiyam Kavya, and AICC secretary Sachin Sawant is believed to have submitted an “inquiry report” to Natarajan.