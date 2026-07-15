Internal rift in Telangana Congress deepens; leaders turn to Meenakshi Natarajan for solutions

HYDERABAD: A series of internal conflicts that erupted within the ruling Congress have finally led to a host of leaders approaching AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan either to lodge complaints against their “rivals” or to find solutions to problems they have been facing in their respective districts or constituencies.
On Tuesday, different groups of Congress leaders, including MLAs and MPs, met Natarajan at the MLA quarters in Hyderguda to pour out their grievances. Among those who met Natarajan were Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, MPs Chamala Kiran Reddy, Renuka Chowdhury, R Raghurama Reddy, Kadiyam Kavya, former MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud, MLAs Aadi Srinivas, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar and Youth Congress state president J Shiva Charan Reddy.
In the first of a series of meetings, Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, who has been at loggerheads with MLA Kadiyam Srihari, complained to Natarajan against the legislator from Station Ghanpur.
Natarajan is learnt to have advised the minister to maintain restraint and not to attach importance to minor issues. She reportedly urged Surekha to avoid “escalating differences” within the party.
Surekha reportedly told the AICC in-charge that she would not remain silent when attempts are being made to hurt her self-respect. She also stated that while she was focusing on her responsibilities, she was being unnecessarily dragged into controversies and forced to respond.
It is learnt that the AICC in-charge enquired about the issue with Warangal MP Kadiyam Kavya, and AICC secretary Sachin Sawant is believed to have submitted an “inquiry report” to Natarajan.
During another meeting, former MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud and Eshwaramma Yadav discussed with Natarajan the disputes between the party leaders in LB Nagar, including Youth Congress president J Shiva Charan Reddy and his father Jakkidi Prabahakar Reddy. Madhu Yaskhi reportedly complained against both, alleging that they abused Eshwaramma as well as BC communities.
According to sources, Natarajan called up Prabhakar and Shiva Charan. During their conversation, Shiva Charan is believed to have apologised to “anyone who was hurt by his remarks” but denied insulting BC communities or Eshwaramma.
Later addressing the media, Shiva Charan claimed that manipulated AI-generated audio clips were being circulated on social media by his political rivals to spoil his image, including some within the Congress.
Meanwhile, Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy also met Natarajan. During their meeting, the AICC in-charge enquired about the internal problems in Tungaturthi. It may be mentioned that Kiran Kumar has differences with local MLA Mandula Samuel over the appointment of the party’s mandal presidents.
After the meeting, Chamala said Natarajan sought details of the dispute and also advised the leaders to discuss party-related issues only on internal platforms.
Meanwhile, party leaders from the Palakurthi Assembly segment also complained to Natarajan over the appointment of newly joined leaders as mandal presidents.