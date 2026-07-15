Karimnagar city sanitation workers clear drains without safety gear

KARIMNAGAR: Sanitation workers engaged in pre-monsoon desilting operations in Karimnagar were allegedly found cleaning drains without protective equipment.

For the past several days, sanitation workers and hired labourers have been removing silt, plastic waste and other debris from roadside drains and manholes across the city. However, many were seen entering drains without gloves, gumboots, masks or other protective gear, say locals.

Health experts warn that prolonged exposure to sewage and contaminated sludge can lead to skin infections, respiratory ailments and other occupational diseases. Municipal norms require desilting work to be carried out under official supervision while ensuring workers use the prescribed safety equipment. However, compliance appeared inadequate at several locations.

On Tuesday, workers were seen cleaning a roadside drain without protective gear near the residence of Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar at Mankammathota.

When contacted, an MCK supervisor claimed the corporation had supplied the required safety equipment. “The equipment has been provided, but some workers are not using it,” he said.