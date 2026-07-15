Telangana CM Revanth to lay stone for Amazon's largest data centre today

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will lay the foundation stone for a new Amazon data centre in Bharat Future City on Wednesday.

In January 2025, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the chief minister had held key discussions with Amazon representatives and secured an in-principle commitment for a Rs 60,000 crore investment in Telangana. This is among the largest technology investments in the state’s history, officials said.

Subsequently, in December 2025, a framework agreement for the Rs 60,000 crore investment was signed with Amazon during the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025. In this regard, the government allocated 202 acres in Bharat Future City and 98 acres in Chandanvelly to Amazon. The state government also extended incentives and concessions worth Rs 125 crore to the company. The project is expected to play a key role in the economic development of the Peri-Urban Region (PURE).

In the first phase, construction work will be completed within 24 months. The remaining work will be taken up over the next 10 years, with the overall investment in Amazon’s data centres in Telangana expected to reach Rs 60,000 crore over the coming decade.