Telangana CM Revanth urges Gadkari to get cabinet nod for Regional Ring Road

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday urged Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to secure Union Cabinet approval for the pending northern section of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) and begin work at the earliest.

During a meeting at Gadkari’s residence in New Delhi, Revanth informed the Union minister that 95% of the land acquisition for the northern section had already been completed. He said simultaneous execution of the northern and southern sections would reduce costs and enable faster completion of the project.

Revanth also sought approval for the proposed greenfield highway connecting Hyderabad with Andhra Pradesh’s capital region, saying the project was envisaged under the AP Reorganisation Act.

He highlighted the proposed 12-lane highway linking Bharat Future City with Bandar Port via Amaravati, saying it would reduce the Hyderabad-Vijayawada travel distance by about 100 km and shorten freight transportation time between Hyderabad and Bandar Port.

Revanth also raised the issue of pending forest clearances for the proposed Mannanur-Srisailam elevated corridor, which passes through the Nallamala Sanctuary and provides connectivity to the Srisailam temple and reservoir. He urged Gadkari to expedite approvals for the project.

Revanth also requested sanction for a six-lane alternative highway between Mancherial and Hyderabad to ease traffic on the existing Rajiv Highway. He assured Gadkari that the state government would undertake the required land acquisition and said the new highway would create opportunities for agriculture and business.