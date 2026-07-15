Telangana CM wants Warangal airport operational by June 2, 2028

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday urged Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu to ensure that the Warangal airport is ready for inauguration by June 2, 2028. He also requested the Union minister to construct both Warangal and Adilabad airports to international standards.

The chief minister met the Union minister in New Delhi. Noting that the land acquisition process has already been completed, he requested that tenders be invited at the earliest and the works be completed expeditiously.

The chief minister briefed Rammohan on the strategic location of Warangal city, which is already connected by rail and road networks, and is home to the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, Kazipet Coach Factory and other industries. He informed the Union minister that Warangal would witness robust growth once the airport starts flight operations.

Stating that Warangal would emerge as a central hub for the North Telangana districts of the erstwhile Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, and Khammam regions, as well as Nalgonda, the chief minister sought provision of MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul), air cargo and hangar facilities at the Warangal airport.

During a discussion on the design of the Warangal airport, Revanth asserted that Warangal’s rich heritage of Kakatiya history and culture should be reflected.

Rammohan reportedly responded positively to the chief minister’s suggestion.

He also assured the chief minister that the establishment of a civil airport alongside the defence-run airport in Adilabad will be taken into consideration.