Telangana CM wants Warangal airport operational by June 2, 2028

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday urged Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu to ensure that the Warangal airport is ready for inauguration by June 2, 2028. He also requested the Union minister to construct both Warangal and Adilabad airports to international standards.
The chief minister met the Union minister in New Delhi. Noting that the land acquisition process has already been completed, he requested that tenders be invited at the earliest and the works be completed expeditiously.
The chief minister briefed Rammohan on the strategic location of Warangal city, which is already connected by rail and road networks, and is home to the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, Kazipet Coach Factory and other industries. He informed the Union minister that Warangal would witness robust growth once the airport starts flight operations.
Stating that Warangal would emerge as a central hub for the North Telangana districts of the erstwhile Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, and Khammam regions, as well as Nalgonda, the chief minister sought provision of MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul), air cargo and hangar facilities at the Warangal airport.
During a discussion on the design of the Warangal airport, Revanth asserted that Warangal’s rich heritage of Kakatiya history and culture should be reflected.
Rammohan reportedly responded positively to the chief minister’s suggestion.
He also assured the chief minister that the establishment of a civil airport alongside the defence-run airport in Adilabad will be taken into consideration.
Seaplane services
The chief minister also suggested that the feasibility of operating seaplanes between Hussainsagar and Prakasam Barrage be examined. In response, Rammohan Naidu asked the chief minister to submit necessary proposals.
Later speaking to reporters, Revanth said that development should not be linked to politics.
Stating that airports play an important role in the nation’s development, he said that the state government is striving to foster development and create job opportunities for Telangana youth through the expansion of airport infrastructure.
He mentioned that the Centre is cooperating on various issues and he is meeting with Union ministers to discuss matters whenever challenges arise. The state government is ready to furnish adequate information to the Centre and bridge the gap through mutual communication, he said, while advising the Opposition to stop politicising his visits to Delhi.