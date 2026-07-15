Telangana HC directs DGP to examine Cherlapally SHO's occupation of private property

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to examine whether the Cherlapally Station House Officer (SHO) was in illegal and unauthorised occupation of a private residential property and to take action in accordance with law within three months.
Justice EV Venugopal passed the order while disposing of a writ petition filed by Tirumala Laxmanacharyulu, a priest, who alleged that his property at EC Nagar in Cherlapally, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, was unlawfully occupied after it was sub-let to the SHO without his consent. He also sought payment of rental arrears of Rs 2.16 lakh with interest and a direction to vacate the premises.
The petitioner submitted that he had leased the property to the Cherlapally Notified Municipal Industrial Area Services Society under an agreement dated July 11, 2023, at a monthly rent of Rs 36,000. He contended that the agreement did not permit sub-letting, but the Society allegedly handed over possession to the SHO, who continued to occupy the premises after the lease expired.
The state informed the court that the Society had cleared the outstanding rent of Rs 2.16 lakh in March 2026 and that the SHO was paying rent to the Society.
After examining the lease agreement, Justice Venugopal observed that it contained no provision authorising sub-letting and specifically prohibited assignment or sub-tenancy without the owner’s written consent. The court held that the Society’s act of sub-letting the premises appeared to be contrary to the terms of the agreement and observed that the SHO ought to have verified the Society’s authority before taking possession.
The court directed the DGP to consider the petitioner’s representation dated February 27, 2026, examine whether the SHO’s occupation is unauthorised and without lawful title, and take appropriate legal action within three months. It granted the petitioner liberty to approach the court again, if necessary.