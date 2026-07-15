Telangana SIR: Just 50% of Enumeration Forms submitted so far

HYDERABAD: With less than 50 per cent of Enumeration Forms (EFs) submitted under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana, Chief Electoral Officer C Sudharshan Reddy on Tuesday appealed to all eligible voters to complete and submit their enumeration forms (EFs) to their respective Booth Level Officers (BLOs) at the earliest.

The CEO advised voters to ensure that the EFs bear their signatures, the date and the signature of the BLO before submission. He stated that BLOs have provided two copies of the EFs to each voter and one duly filled copy should be submitted to the BLOs, while the second should be retained by the voter for future reference.

He clarified that a voter’s name will be included in the draft electoral roll only after the completed EF is submitted to the BLO. “Voters whose details are available in the 2002 electoral roll should furnish those particulars while filling out the form. If such details are not available, they should complete the Enumeration Form using their current information and submit it to the BLO,” he said.

Out of the 3,38,26,448 registered voters in the state, 1,66,70,610 (49.28 per cent) have submitted their EFs so far.

The CEO noted that the SIR process, which commenced on June 25, 2026, will conclude on July 24, 2026. With only 10 days remaining, he urged all voters who are yet to submit their completed EF to do so immediately to ensure their inclusion in the draft electoral rolls and safeguard their valuable right to vote.