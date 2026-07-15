Telangana to witness prolonged dry spell, hot days till July 22.

HYDERABAD: Telangana is likely to witness a prolonged dry spell over the next week, worsening the rainfall deficit across several districts, with Hanamkonda emerging as one of the worst-affected regions. While a rainfall deficit of up to 20% in July is generally considered within the normal range, Hanamkonda has recorded a deficit of 65% — more than three times the acceptable limit.

According to meteorologists, there is little likelihood of widespread rainfall in the state until around July 22 despite the formation of a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal. Weather experts said prevailing atmospheric conditions are preventing the system from bringing significant rainfall to Telangana.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the monsoon trough at mean sea level currently extends from Jammu through Dehradun, Barabanki, Patna, Bankura and Canning before stretching southeastwards into the east-central Bay of Bengal. However, the current position of the trough is not favourable for widespread monsoon activity over Telangana.

The IMD has forecast only isolated light rain or drizzle across the state over the next three days, offering little relief to parched districts.

Adding to the concern is a gradual rise in daytime temperatures. Nalgonda recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 38.9°C on Tuesday.

The weather department has warned that hot and humid conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated places in eastern and southeastern districts of Telangana during the next two days.

Strong surface winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kmph are also likely across the state over the next three days.