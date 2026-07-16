DGP reviews guidelines for anti-drug panels in schools in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The policy framework for Anti-Drug and Safety Committees in educational institutions is nearing finalisation, with EAGLE officials presenting the proposed roles, implementation mechanisms, monitoring systems and operational guidelines at a review meeting chaired by DGP CV Anand on Wednesday.

After reviewing the proposals, Anand suggested changes to strengthen the guidelines and directed officials to prepare a comprehensive framework incorporating the recommendations. He also asked them to consider inputs from education officers, subject experts and other stakeholders while finalising the SOPs and regulatory guidelines. Another review meeting will be held before the proposal is submitted to the government for approval.

Under the proposed policy, Anti-Drug and Safety Committees will be set up in all schools, colleges and other educational institutions across the state. Each institution will appoint a campus safety coordinator to oversee student safety, anti-drug awareness programmes, counselling initiatives, and coordination with parents and law enforcement agencies.

“The government is taking decisive measures to ensure that all educational institutions remain completely drug-free while safeguarding the safety and well-being of students,” officials said.

The DGP said there should be no place for drugs on educational campuses and stressed the need for a comprehensive safety mechanism to protect students from narcotic substances. Reiterating the policy of “Zero Tolerance towards Drugs”, he directed strict action against institutions found facilitating or ignoring drug-related activities and said recommendations could be made to cancel their recognition wherever necessary.

The meeting also discussed mandatory anti-drug awareness programmes during admissions, deployment of psychologists and counsellors, greater parental involvement, NGO participation and continuous awareness campaigns. The DGP directed the Police, Education and Health departments to work in coordination to implement the strategy across the state.