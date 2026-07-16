Ensure transparent admissions in Gurukuls: Minister Adluri

HYDERABAD: Telangana Social Welfare Minister Adluri Lakshman Kumar on Wednesday directed officials to ensure that no eligible student is denied admission to Telangana’s Gurukul institutions due to administrative lapses. He stressed that the seat allotment process must be transparent.

During a surprise inspection of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) headquarters, the minister reviewed the ongoing admission process and interacted with parents and guardians who had travelled from different parts of the state seeking admissions for their children.

Several parents complained that seats had been allotted in distant districts, making it difficult for economically disadvantaged families to bear transportation and accommodation expenses. Responding to their concerns, Lakshman Kumar instructed officials to explore the possibility of allotting seats in districts closer to students’ homes wherever feasible, within the existing guidelines.

The minister also directed TGSWREIS officials to examine every representation carefully and ensure that deserving students receive justice strictly in accordance with the prescribed norms. He further instructed staff to treat parents visiting the headquarters with courtesy, provide proper counselling and share clear information instead of making them wait unnecessarily.