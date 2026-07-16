Five sentenced to life in prison for gangrape of minor in Telangana

JAGTIAL : The Principal District and Sessions Judge (FAC) of the Fast Track Special Court for POCSO cases in Jagtial, Ratna Padmavathi, on Wednesday convicted five men in connection with the gangrape of a minor girl. Each of the accused was sentenced to life imprisonment.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on each convict and directed that the victim be paid Rs 12 lakh in compensation.

The incident occurred in October 2020 within the limits of the Metpally Police Station, where the minor girl was sexually assaulted by five individuals: Lokini Rajesh (22), Darangula Sai Kumar (21), Mogilipaka Anil Kumar (19), Kunchepu Shiva (19), and Kunchepu Venkatesh (22).

Following the incident, the then Sub-Inspector, Sadakar of the Metpally Police Station, registered a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act.

The comprehensive investigation was led by Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) Ghouse Baba and Ravindra Reddy. The officers compiled oral, documentary, and scientific evidence to file the charge sheet before the court.