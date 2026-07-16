Four held, police constable among accused in minor girl's sexual assault case in Telangana

KHAMMAM: Police have arrested four of six men accused in the sexual assault of a minor girl within the Kothagudem Two Town Police Station limits. A 6th Battalion police constable is among the six persons named in the case.

According to police, Marthi Ramakrishna stalked the minor with the help of Jale Naveen and Ganesh. Ramakrishna then took the girl in an auto to the room of Venkatesh, a 6th Battalion constable in the Old Depot area, where he sexually assaulted her. Ramakrishna later informed his friends, Kalakuntla Vijender and Badeti Mahesh, who threatened the victim, took her to various locations in autos over several days, and repeatedly assaulted her.

The victim eventually told her mother, who filed a complaint on July 11. Police registered a case, launched an investigation, and arrested four of the suspects. Kothagudem DSP Adinarayana confirmed that authorities also seized three autos used in the crimes.

An investigation into the role of the remaining suspects is underway. Police stated that constable Venkatesh and Ganesh are currently absconding.