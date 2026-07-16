Hyderabad Declaration adopted at BTUF Summit

HYDERABAD: The 15th BRICS Trade Union Forum (BTUF) Summit-2026 concluded in Hyderabad on Wednesday with the adoption of the Hyderabad Declaration, reaffirming the commitment of BRICS trade unions to workers’ rights, universal social security, inclusive growth, social dialogue and sustainable development.

Addressing the valedictory session, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said trust, dialogue and cooperation among governments, employers and employees were essential to building a strong industrial ecosystem.

Welcoming delegates from Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa and partner countries, the Governor said BRICS nations, representing a large share of the world’s population and economy, have an important role in shaping a more balanced, inclusive and sustainable global economic order.

Earlier, Labour and Employment Minister G Vivek Venkataswamy called for greater labour mobility and mutual recognition of skills among BRICS nations, saying stronger cooperation would create better employment opportunities and improve workers’ welfare.

Speaking at a session on “Best Tripartite Practices in BRICS+ Countries” on the second day of the three-day summit, he said workers are the backbone of the global economy and governments must ensure them dignity, fair wages and safe working conditions.