In talks with Centre, Andhra to secure 90 tmcft for PRLIS: CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said the Telangana government was holding talks with the Union government and Andhra Pradesh to secure allocation of 90 tmcft of Krishna river water for the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) and 30 tmcft for the Dindi project.

Speaking after inaugurating Amar Raja’s Customer Qualification Plant (CQP) EV cell manufacturing unit at the Amar Raja Giga Corridor in Divitipally, Mahbubnagar district, Revanth said discussions were also under way with AP to resolve issues related to the completion of the Palamuru-Rangareddy, Kalwakurthy, Bheema, Nettempadu, Koilsagar and Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS) projects.

On the state’s development, he said “Telangana Rising is unstoppable” and added that the government was improving infrastructure to attract investments. He said that his government was continuing the best policies introduced by previous administrations, including those led by N Chandrababu Naidu, YS Rajasekhara Reddy and the government that was in office between 2014 and December 2023, to avoid policy paralysis.

Revanth said the government had introduced policies to promote industry, tourism and healthcare under the Telangana Rising 2047 initiative, adding that transparent policies and better infrastructure would encourage investment and generate employment.

The chief minister said farmers who had given land for the Amar Raja facility should be provided jobs in the new EV cell manufacturing unit. He noted that around 700 people were employed at the Divitipally unit, including 400 women.