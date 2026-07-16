In talks with Centre, Andhra to secure 90 tmcft for PRLIS: CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said the Telangana government was holding talks with the Union government and Andhra Pradesh to secure allocation of 90 tmcft of Krishna river water for the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) and 30 tmcft for the Dindi project.
Speaking after inaugurating Amar Raja’s Customer Qualification Plant (CQP) EV cell manufacturing unit at the Amar Raja Giga Corridor in Divitipally, Mahbubnagar district, Revanth said discussions were also under way with AP to resolve issues related to the completion of the Palamuru-Rangareddy, Kalwakurthy, Bheema, Nettempadu, Koilsagar and Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS) projects.
On the state’s development, he said “Telangana Rising is unstoppable” and added that the government was improving infrastructure to attract investments. He said that his government was continuing the best policies introduced by previous administrations, including those led by N Chandrababu Naidu, YS Rajasekhara Reddy and the government that was in office between 2014 and December 2023, to avoid policy paralysis.
Revanth said the government had introduced policies to promote industry, tourism and healthcare under the Telangana Rising 2047 initiative, adding that transparent policies and better infrastructure would encourage investment and generate employment.
The chief minister said farmers who had given land for the Amar Raja facility should be provided jobs in the new EV cell manufacturing unit. He noted that around 700 people were employed at the Divitipally unit, including 400 women.
Expressing concern over climate change and pollution, he said electric vehicles were essential to reduce pollution and highlighted the impact of erratic rainfall on agriculture.
Describing himself as a son of Mahbubnagar, Revanth said he aimed to develop the district into a model district. He said institutions such as IIITs, engineering colleges, Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs) and Young India Integrated Schools had been established to improve education and create blue-collar employment opportunities.
CM inaugurates girls high school building in Kothakota Earlier in the day, the chief minister inaugurated a government girls high school at
Kothakota in Mahbubnagar district. He said the government was working to improve government schools and bring them on a par with private institutions.
Revanth said the state was spending around `1.08 lakh per student annually in government schools, had promoted 22,000 teachers and transferred 35,000 teachers without litigation.
He also urged schools to equip students with language and vocational skills to improve overseas employment prospects.
During the programme, Revanth also accused the previous BRS government of neglecting the education sector.