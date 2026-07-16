India-UK CETA: Rice, food product consignments flagged off from Telangana

HYDERABAD: Export consignments from Telangana to the United Kingdom were flagged at the Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Sanathnagar on Wednesday, marking the implementation of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

Special Secretary (Industries and Commerce) Krishna Aditya, who flagged off the consignments, said that the trade pact marks a major milestone in India-UK economic relations and it is expected to significantly improve market access for Indian exporters.

He said the reduction of tariffs on a wide range of products would enhance the competitiveness of Telangana’s exports and create fresh opportunities for export-oriented industries.

Additional Director General of Foreign Trade (Telangana) Sampath Kumar, Visakhapatnam SEZ Deputy Commissioner Bhavani Sri, Regional Head for Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh RP Naidu, Head of Trade and Investment at the UK High Commission Siddharth Viswanathan and other senior officials were also present.

Marking the agreement’s entry into force, parallel export flag-off events were also organised in Nizamabad.

Nizamabad District Collector Ila Tripathi flagged off a rice export consignment of Shree Gajanan Industries in the presence of APEDA and Spices Board officials, while Joint Director General of Foreign Trade Sambhaji Chavan flagged off a food products consignment exported by Fumar Agri Foods Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad.