NHRC orders Telangana govt to pay Rs 50,000 compensation to kin of custodial torture victim

HYDERABAD: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the state government to pay Rs 50,000 as compensation to the family of Sai Siddhu, a tribal youth who died allegedly following custodial torture in Nalgonda district in September 2025.

The NHRC said that despite sufficient opportunity, neither the chief secretary nor the DGP responded to its show-cause notice. It therefore confirmed its earlier recommendation and ordered the compensation.

According to the complaint, Sai Siddhu, an auto driver from Kothapet Thanda, was picked up by Wadapally police from his home on the night of September 9, 2025, allegedly subjected to caste-based abuse and third-degree torture, and suffered a fractured leg.

His wife, Bathimila Dina, was also allegedly abused when she intervened. The complaint alleged violations of constitutional safeguards, provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Supreme Court guidelines on custodial violence.

After the Telangana government failed to respond to its show-cause notice issued on April 25, the NHRC directed the state to pay compensation to the victim’s family.