Telangana completes preparations for Ashada Bonalu

HYDERABAD: Endowments Minister Konda Surekha on Wednesday said that the state government has completed preparations for the month-long Ashada Bonalu festivities, which begin on July 16 with the traditional first Bonam offering to Goddess Jagadambika Mahankali at Golconda Fort. It will conclude on August 13 with the final Bonalu offering and Ghata immersion at the Akkanna Madanna Mahankali temple in Haribowli.

She said that celebrations would be held at over 3,000 temples across Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

With lakhs of devotees expected, the minister directed all departments to coordinate closely to ensure smooth and incident-free celebrations.

She thanked the chief minister for sanctioning `20 crore for this year’s festivities and extended Bonalu greetings to the people of Telangana. Surekha said elaborate arrangements had been made to ensure devotees could offer Bonalu, have darshan safely and return home without inconvenience.

TRAFFIC DIVERSIONS IN PLACE FOR GOLCONDA FESTIVITIES

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have announced traffic diversions and alternative routes for the Sri Jagadamba Mahankali Golconda Bonalu celebrations from 6 am to 10 pm on July 16, 19, 23 and 26.

Traffic congestion is expected on the Ramdevguda-Golconda Fort route via Makkai Darwaza, Langer Houz-Golconda Fort via Fathe Darwaza and Shaikpet Nala, and Seven Tombs-Golconda Fort via Banjara Darwaza. Vehicles from Narsingi, Sun City and Langer Houz heading towards Shaikpet, Filmnagar and Gachibowli via Golconda Fort will be diverted at Ramdevguda towards Langer Houz, Balika Bhavan and Nanalnagar.

Traffic from Filmnagar and Shaikpet via Banjara Darwaza and Makkai Darwaza will be diverted at Banjara Darwaza towards Aljapur Road and Neknampur. General traffic from Moghal-ka-Nala via Langer Houz and Fathe Darwaza towards Golconda Fort will be diverted at Langer Houz crossroads towards Balika Bhavan and Nanalnagar.