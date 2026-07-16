Telangana gets 810 more MBBS seats, total rises to 10,250

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the NEET-UG results, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has announced a 7% increase in MBBS seats, which will take the total strength of India’s undergrad medical seats to over 1.36 lakh.

Accordingly, Telangana will have 10,250 MBBS seats for the 2026-27 academic year, after the NMC approved 810 additional seats for the state. The state now has 30 private medical colleges with 5,850 MBBS seats, up from 5,150 last year after the addition of 700 seats. The government sector has 36 medical colleges. Their combined MBBS intake has increased from 4,290 seats to 4,400, with 110 additional seats.

Among state-run colleges, GMC Siddipet and GMC Mahbubnagar have received 25 additional seats each, while GMC Nizamabad has been allotted 30 more seats.

Among private colleges, MNR, Sangareddy, Maheshwara and Shadan have each received 100 additional seats. Malla Reddy Institute of Medical Sciences, Malla Reddy Medical College for Women, Mamata Academy and SVS have received 50 additional seats each. The revised seat matrix will be used for NEET-UG 2026 counselling.