Telangana HC fines two hotels Rs 10 lakh for suppressing facts

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has dismissed two writ petitions challenging Cross Subsidy Surcharge (CSS) demands raised by the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL), holding that the petitioners had suppressed material facts and approached the court. Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka imposed exemplary costs of Rs 10 lakh each on the petitioners, directing that the amounts be paid to the Telangana State Legal Services Authority.

The petitions were filed by K Pratap Reddy and M/s Sundar Taj Mahal Hotels Pvt Ltd, and M/s B Sunder Rao Hotels Pvt Ltd, which operate the Taj Tristar Hotel at Secunderabad and the Taj Mahal Hotel at Abids, respectively. The petitioners sought quashing of demand notices issued by TGSPDCL for payment of CSS relating to the financial years 2005-06 to 2014-15, contending that they were exempt under the Electricity (Removal of Difficulties) Second Order, 2005 as they had allegedly procured power through open access from M/s Rain Calcining Ltd, a generator authorised under Section 43A(1)(c) of the Electricity (Supply) Act, 1948.

The petitioners relied on earlier High Court judgments, including the decision in WP No 14918 of 2006 and batch and the ruling in Rain Cements Ltd, to argue that the CSS demands were illegal.

TGSPDCL opposed the petitions, contending that they were not maintainable as they had been filed against designated officials rather than the company, a juristic entity.