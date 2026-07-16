Telangana HC grants interim relief to Pradeep Constructions in Hussain Sagar FTL project

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed authorities not to take coercive action against Pradeep Constructions and two others over a show-cause notice relating to a property at Rajbhavan Road, Somajiguda.

Justice Pulla Karthik issued notices to the Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration, GHMC, HYDRAA, the Hyderabad collector and other respondents, seeking their replies by July 23.

The petitioners challenged the July 7, 2026 notice issued under Section 450 of the GHMC Act. They contended that the notice was without jurisdiction and that authorities could not treat the property as falling within the FTL or buffer zone of Hussainsagar.