Telangana HC seeks NDSA, Centre’s view on Kaleshwaram inspection plea

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has sought responses from the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA), the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the state government on a petition seeking an independent technical inspection of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy observed that the issues raised were highly technical and could be clarified only by the NDSA. The court also directed the deputy solicitor general to remain present at the next hearing.

The petitioner sought an inspection of the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages, along with the Kannepally and Sundilla pump houses, to assess whether they could be partially utilised for irrigation.

Referring to structural distress at the Medigadda barrage in October 2023, the petitioner submitted that the NDSA had recommended against operating the affected structures until repairs were completed, but the state government had not acted on those recommendations. He argued that farmers continued to face hardship due to inadequate rainfall while the project remained unused.

The court also issued notices to the irrigation department, engineer-in-chief and the Telangana Retired Engineers’ Association, directing them to respond by July 21. The matter has been adjourned.