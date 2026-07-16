Telangana transport dept directs officials to expedite printing of driving licences.

HYDERABAD: The transport department has directed officials to expedite the printing and dispatch of pending Driving Licence (DL) and Registration Certificate (RC) smart cards across the state to ensure timely delivery to citizens.

The directions were issued by the transport commissioner during a state-level review meeting held on Wednesday with district transport officers (DTOs), motor vehicle inspectors (MVIs) and other departmental officials to assess the status of DL and RC card printing and dispatch through the VAHAN platform.

Reviewing the district-wise progress, the commissioner noted that a majority of approved driving licence cards had already been dispatched to applicants and instructed all districts to clear the pending cards on a priority basis.

On registration certificates, the commissioner pointed out that uploading High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) details is mandatory before RC smart cards can be printed. While a significant number of RC cards have already been printed, officials were directed to speed up pending HSRP uploads to facilitate printing of the remaining cards without delay.

The meeting also reviewed technical and operational issues affecting card printing and dispatch in some districts, including a temporary glitch in the Electronic Media Service (EMS) system and equipment-related problems. Officials concerned were instructed to resolve these issues immediately and report any technical, supply or equipment-related problems through the department’s monitoring mechanism for prompt action.