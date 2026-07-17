Drone trial cuts TB diagnosis time from 15 days to five

HYDERABAD: A pilot project using drones to transport tuberculosis (TB) sputum samples in Telangana’s Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district has cut the median time taken to diagnose the disease from 15 days to five, while almost eliminating patients’ out-of-pocket expenses, according to a study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The project, carried out under ICMR’s flagship i-DRONE initiative in collaboration with AIIMS Bibinagar and the district TB office under the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP), tested whether drones could bridge the “last-mile” gap in healthcare by ferrying sputum samples from Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and sub-centres to TB diagnostic laboratories. The findings, published in the journal Digital Health, are based on data from 840 participants — 206 in the pre-drone phase and 634 during the drone intervention.

Before the project, many patients had to travel between 10 km and 30 km over poor roads to reach TB Units equipped with CBNAAT or Truenat testing facilities. Under the drone model, patients simply submitted sputum samples at their nearest PHC, while drones carried them to diagnostic centres, allowing doctors to begin treatment decisions much sooner.

The impact was reflected not just in turnaround time but also in the cost of getting diagnosed. The average out-of-pocket expenditure fell from about `9,451 under the conventional system to around `91 during the drone-assisted phase. More tellingly, the median expenditure dropped to zero, meaning many patients no longer had to spend on travel.

AIIMS Bibinagar officials said the intervention followed a hub-and-spoke model linking four TB Units with 11 PHCs and 60 sub-centres across Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district. Instead of making long journeys to testing facilities, patients could leave their samples at nearby health centres, with drones taking care of the rest.